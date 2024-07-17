Lancashire Police update after robbery at Blackpool B&M store in Whitegate Drive
Lancashire Police shared an appeal yesterday asking for help to identify a man pictured in CCTV footage.
The force said the robbery happened at the B&M store in Whitegate Drive at 11.46am on Thursday, June 6.
In an update today, police said information has now been received regarding the man’s identity.
No further details have been released about what was stolen in the robbery and no injuries were reported.
In a statement shared on Facebook, Blackpool Police said: “Yesterday we asked for your assistance in relation to a robbery that occurred at B&M on Whitegate Drive.
“Just to update you: we have been provided details of who we need to speak to. Thank you for all your assistance.”