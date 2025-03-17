Police have issued an update after a man was glassed in the face while attending a wake.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident took place last Friday evening during a wake at Fleetwood Conservative Club.

Officers attended and found that a man in his 20s who had attended a funeral earlier in the day had suffered facial injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fleetwood Conservative Club. | Submit

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “We are called at 6.37pm on Friday 14th March to the Fleetwood Conservative Club, Lowther Road, Fleetwood, 17 Lowther Rd, Fleetwood to a report of an assault.

“Officers attended and found that a man in his 20s had suffered facial injuries.

“Our enquiries are continuing.”

Anyone with information, please contact 101 – log 1156 of 14th March 2025.

At the time of going to press Fleetwood Conservative Club were unable to be reached for comment.