Police issue update after man glassed in face at Fleetwood Conservative Club after attending funeral

Published 17th Mar 2025, 13:00 BST
Police have issued an update after a man was glassed in the face while attending a wake.

The incident took place last Friday evening during a wake at Fleetwood Conservative Club.

Officers attended and found that a man in his 20s who had attended a funeral earlier in the day had suffered facial injuries.

Fleetwood Conservative Club.placeholder image
Fleetwood Conservative Club. | Submit

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “We are called at 6.37pm on Friday 14th March to the Fleetwood Conservative Club, Lowther Road, Fleetwood, 17 Lowther Rd, Fleetwood to a report of an assault.

“Officers attended and found that a man in his 20s had suffered facial injuries.

“Our enquiries are continuing.”

Anyone with information, please contact 101 – log 1156 of 14th March 2025.

At the time of going to press Fleetwood Conservative Club were unable to be reached for comment.

