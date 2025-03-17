Police issue update after man glassed in face at Fleetwood Conservative Club after attending funeral
The incident took place last Friday evening during a wake at Fleetwood Conservative Club.
Officers attended and found that a man in his 20s who had attended a funeral earlier in the day had suffered facial injuries.
A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “We are called at 6.37pm on Friday 14th March to the Fleetwood Conservative Club, Lowther Road, Fleetwood, 17 Lowther Rd, Fleetwood to a report of an assault.
“Officers attended and found that a man in his 20s had suffered facial injuries.
“Our enquiries are continuing.”
Anyone with information, please contact 101 – log 1156 of 14th March 2025.
At the time of going to press Fleetwood Conservative Club were unable to be reached for comment.