Police issue update after Fleetwood boy, 16, arrested on suspicion of raping girl on Queens Promenade
Lancashire Police said the incident was reported in Queens Promenade, Bispham, at on Saturday evening.
The boy was been detained on suspicion of rape and placed in custody.
A spokesperson for the police said: “At 7.58pm on September 20 we were called to reports a teenager had been raped in Blackpool.
“Officers have attended and a scene has been put in place on Queens Promenade.”
They added: “The teenager is being supported by specially trained officers at this time.”
join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
Providing an update they confirmed the boy has since been released on bail pending further enquiries.
Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting log 1204 of 21st September 2025