Police issue update after Fleetwood boy, 16, arrested on suspicion of raping girl on Queens Promenade

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 22nd Sep 2025, 10:44 BST
Police have issued an update after a 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of raping a girl in Blackpool.

Lancashire Police said the incident was reported in Queens Promenade, Bispham, at on Saturday evening.

The boy was been detained on suspicion of rape and placed in custody.

Lancashire Police said the incident was reported in Queens Promenade, Bispham, at on Saturday evening. | Dave Nelson

A spokesperson for the police said: “At 7.58pm on September 20 we were called to reports a teenager had been raped in Blackpool.

“Officers have attended and a scene has been put in place on Queens Promenade.”

They added: “The teenager is being supported by specially trained officers at this time.”

Providing an update they confirmed the boy has since been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting log 1204 of 21st September 2025

