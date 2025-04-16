Dispersal order issued in city centre after police receive reports of anti-social behaviour
A spokesperson for Blackpool Police confirmed that the dispersal order was in effect until 11pm yesterday to keep the public safe.
The area covered by the order incorporated all of the town centre from the sea front to George Street and Coronation Street to Queen Street.
They said: “We received information to suggest that there have been reports of ASB in Blackpool Town Centre.
“We are doing everything in our power to stop that from happening and keep the public safe. With that in mind, a Section 34 dispersal order has been put in place to prevent disorder and allow other members of the community to enjoy the town centre without any issue.
“If you are suspected of causing or going to cause ASB in this area you will be directed to leave or taken home.
“Extra patrols will be in the area and robustly dealing with any reports of youth ASB.”