Police issue image of a man seen with missing Leyland teenager in Blackpool

Police issued an image of a man they wish to speak to after he was spotted with a missing Leyland girl in Blackpool on Tuesday (August 16).

By Aimee Seddon
Tuesday, 16th August 2022, 4:24 pm
Updated Wednesday, 17th August 2022, 7:24 am

Concern has been growing for Milly Wareing, 15, who was last seen at around 8:30pm on Friday (August 12) at Preston Train station.

However, sharing an image to social media today, police say they are appealing for information to identify a man in connection with their search to find her.

Missing Leyland girl, Milly Wareing, was seen with the man above in the Talbot Road area of Blackpool today.

Blackpool Police said: “Following further enquiries, Milly, pictured wearing a green hat, is believed to have been in company with this man, also pictured, around 9am today (Tuesday, August 16) in the Talbot Road area of Blackpool.

“We want to identify him as part of our enquiries as he might have information about Milly's whereabouts.”

Milly, who has links to Leyland, Preston and Blackpool, is described as 5ft 6in tall, of medium build with dark-brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is urged to call 101 quoting log 1775 of August 12.

In an emergency call 999.