Police issue image of a man seen with missing Leyland teenager in Blackpool
Police issued an image of a man they wish to speak to after he was spotted with a missing Leyland girl in Blackpool on Tuesday (August 16).
Concern has been growing for Milly Wareing, 15, who was last seen at around 8:30pm on Friday (August 12) at Preston Train station.
However, sharing an image to social media today, police say they are appealing for information to identify a man in connection with their search to find her.
Read More
Most Popular
-
1
New St Annes wind sports centre was built without planning permission due to 'miscommunication', says Fylde Council
-
2
Revealed: These are the five most dangerous roads in Blackpool according to our readers
-
3
Former Pop Idol contestant Darius Danesh dies aged 41
-
4
Police issue image of a man seen with missing Leyland teenager in Blackpool
-
5
Blackpool Magistrates Court: Latest round-up of the cases heard as of Monday, August 15, 2022
Blackpool Police said: “Following further enquiries, Milly, pictured wearing a green hat, is believed to have been in company with this man, also pictured, around 9am today (Tuesday, August 16) in the Talbot Road area of Blackpool.
“We want to identify him as part of our enquiries as he might have information about Milly's whereabouts.”
Milly, who has links to Leyland, Preston and Blackpool, is described as 5ft 6in tall, of medium build with dark-brown hair and brown eyes.