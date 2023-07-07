News you can trust since 1873
Police investigating suspected arson attack as car left burnt out in Blackpool's Anchorsholme district

Police are investigating after a BMW car went up in flames and was reduced to a charred wreck in a suspected arson attack.
By Richard Hunt
Published 7th Jul 2023, 17:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Jul 2023, 17:39 BST

The vehicle was parked on Lyddesdale Avenue in Anchosholme when the incident occurred.

It was unoccupied at the time and no one was hurt.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue were called out just before 7pm on Thursday July 7 as a small crowd of onlookers gathered to see the firemen douse the blazing car.

Police are investigating after firefighters were called out to a suspected arson incident in AnchorsholmePolice are investigating after firefighters were called out to a suspected arson incident in Anchorsholme
Firefighters used one breathing apparatus and one hose reel to extinguish the fire.

Shortly afterward the firefighters passed on details to the police.

A Lancashire Police spokesman confirmed the incident was being treated as a suspected arson attack and added: “Our investigations are continuing.”