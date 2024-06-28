Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A police investigation is under way after reports that a woman was sexually assaulted in Blackpool.

Lancashire Police said the incident is alleged to have occurred in Dickson Road on Tuesday night / Wednesday morning.

The force said the investigation is still in its early stages, with detectives making enquiries to establish exactly what may have happened.

A cordon was in place near the scene in Dickson Road yesterday. Lancashire Police said the woman is being supported by officers.

Police statement

A police spokesperson said: “We are investigating a report of a sexual assault on Dickson Road on Tuesday night or Wednesday morning.

“We remain in the very early stages of our investigation as we try to establish exactly what may have happened.