Police say they are “satisfied no crime has taken place” after investigating reports of an attempted abduction in Fleetwood.

Officers confirmed they received a report of an attempted abduction in Greenfield Road on Tuesday afternoon (August 8).

They also said they were aware of social media posts about the alleged incident on social media.

Lancashire Police said they conducted a thorough investigation after receiving the report.

This included speaking to a number of individuals and conducting house to house and CCTV enquiries.

The force on Thursday (August 10) confirmed they were “satisfied that no criminal offence has taken place” following their investigation.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We will always take reports like this extremely seriously.

“We encourage anyone who believes they are the victim of a crime or anybody who sees anything suspicious in their area to contact the police on 101.