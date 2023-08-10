News you can trust since 1873
Police investigating reports of attempted abduction in Fleetwood say they are ‘satisfied no crime has taken place’

Police say they are “satisfied no crime has taken place” after investigating reports of an attempted abduction in Fleetwood.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 10th Aug 2023, 18:57 BST
Updated 10th Aug 2023, 18:58 BST

Officers confirmed they received a report of an attempted abduction in Greenfield Road on Tuesday afternoon (August 8).

They also said they were aware of social media posts about the alleged incident on social media.

Lancashire Police said they conducted a thorough investigation after receiving the report.

Police investigating reports of an attempted abduction in Fleetwood say they are "satisfied no crime has taken place"Police investigating reports of an attempted abduction in Fleetwood say they are "satisfied no crime has taken place"
This included speaking to a number of individuals and conducting house to house and CCTV enquiries.

The force on Thursday (August 10) confirmed they were “satisfied that no criminal offence has taken place” following their investigation.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We will always take reports like this extremely seriously.

“We encourage anyone who believes they are the victim of a crime or anybody who sees anything suspicious in their area to contact the police on 101.

“In an emergency always call 999.”