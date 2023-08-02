A white Modena 125 was stolen from Common Edge Road on July 27.

Officers said there have been multiple reports of the scooter being driven around the resort since it was taken.

Detectives on Tuesday (August 1) released CCTV images of the scooter in an attempt to identify the offenders.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Do you recognise any of the people in these photos?