Police investigating multiple sightings of stolen scooter in Blackpool issue CCTV appeal
A stolen scooter has been spotted multiple times in Blackpool, prompting police to issue a CCTV appeal.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 13:58 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Aug 2023, 13:58 BST
A white Modena 125 was stolen from Common Edge Road on July 27.
Officers said there have been multiple reports of the scooter being driven around the resort since it was taken.
Detectives on Tuesday (August 1) released CCTV images of the scooter in an attempt to identify the offenders.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Do you recognise any of the people in these photos?
“If you have any information relating to the drivers or where this scooter is being kept, please report this to Blackpool Police at [email protected] quoting reference 04/124693/23.”