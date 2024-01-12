News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Police investigating cause of fire at domestic property on Dinmore Avenue in Blackpool

The cause of a fire at domestic property in Blackpool is being investigated by the police.

By Sean Gleaves
Published 12th Jan 2024, 15:16 GMT
Updated 12th Jan 2024, 15:18 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Emergency services were called after a fire broke out at a property in Dinmore Avenue shortly before 10.15pm on Tuesday (January 9).

Two fire engines and the aerial ladder platform from Blackpool and Preston attended the scene alongside police.

Police are investigating the cause of a fire at a domestic property on Dinmore Avenue (Credit: Rina New)Police are investigating the cause of a fire at a domestic property on Dinmore Avenue (Credit: Rina New)
Police are investigating the cause of a fire at a domestic property on Dinmore Avenue (Credit: Rina New)
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Firefighters wore breathing apparatus and used one hose reel jet, cutting equipment and a ventilation unit to extinguish the flames.

Lancashire Police confirmed the cause of the fire was being investigated and enquiries were ongoing.

"There have been no arrests," a spokesman for the force added.

Crews were in attendance for approximately five hours.

Related topics:PoliceFirePropertyBlackpool