The cause of a fire at domestic property in Blackpool is being investigated by the police.

Emergency services were called after a fire broke out at a property in Dinmore Avenue shortly before 10.15pm on Tuesday (January 9).

Two fire engines and the aerial ladder platform from Blackpool and Preston attended the scene alongside police.

Police are investigating the cause of a fire at a domestic property on Dinmore Avenue (Credit: Rina New)

Firefighters wore breathing apparatus and used one hose reel jet, cutting equipment and a ventilation unit to extinguish the flames.

Lancashire Police confirmed the cause of the fire was being investigated and enquiries were ongoing.

"There have been no arrests," a spokesman for the force added.