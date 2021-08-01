Police investigate 'unexplained' death of dementia patient, 83, found with eight broken ribs

Arthur Fenton died of pneumounia caused by 'unexplained' chest injuries

Arthur Fenton, a resident of Belsfield House care home on Carlin Gate, Blackpool, was taken by ambulance to Blackpool Victoria Hospital on June 18. During his stay, an X-ray revealed he had suffered extensive chest injuries.

The granddad of nine remained in hospital for around two weeks before being moved to another care home, where his health continued to deteriorate, and he died on July 11.

Darren Bell, the nominated individual for Belsfield House, said it was the care home's opinion that Mr Fenton left them with no apparent injuries. He said: "The patient, as far as we're concerned, left our property with no injuries.

"When the gentleman left our property he didn't have any injuries. He didn't have anything at that time that was a concern. He went to hospital either under a sepsis plan or something similar. He was in hospital for quite a while before the incident was reported.

"We are helping with police enquiries as to how this might have happened, because there's no evidence to prove anything has happened yet.

"We have evidence to prove that, in our opinion, he did not leave the building with these injuries.

"At the moment what we have been told is that they (the police) are fact finding... it's very early days. People are asking questions but there are no fingers being pointed at this moment in time."

A police spokesman said: "We are investigating the sudden death of a man in Blackpool. The man, aged in his 80s, is believed to have suffered chest injuries before his death earlier this month. His death is currently being treated as unexplained. Enquiries are ongoing."

A spokesman for the Care Quality Commission said a full inpection of Belsfield House will be carried out when the police's investigation comes to an end.

Blackpool Victoria Hospital was approached for comment.

