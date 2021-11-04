Police investigate after man found unconscious in Blackpool alleyway
A police investigation is under way after a man was found collapsed in an alleyway behind a hotel in Blackpool.
The man, aged in his 40s, was found unresponsive behind The Clarendon hotel in Clarendon Road at around 2am on Wednesday (November 3).
Paramedics were called to the scene and he was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital for treatment.
Yesterday morning, police cordoned off an area at the back of the hotel, off Lytham Road, whilst CSI investigated.
Officers also knocked on doors with warrant cards asking for CCTV footage from around the time the man was found unresponsive.
Lancashire Police has not said whether the man is believed to have been assaulted.
A spokesman for the force said: "We were called around 2am on Wednesday (November 3) after a man was found unresponsive in Blackpool.
"Emergency services attended the scene with a man in his 40s found collapsed in an alleyway off Clarendon Road.
"The man was taken to hospital for treatment. An investigation into the circumstances around the incident is underway.
"Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log 0099 of November 3."
