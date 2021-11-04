Police investigate after man found unconscious in Blackpool alleyway

The man, aged in his 40s, was found unresponsive behind The Clarendon hotel in Clarendon Road at around 2am on Wednesday (November 3).

Paramedics were called to the scene and he was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital for treatment.

Yesterday morning, police cordoned off an area at the back of the hotel, off Lytham Road, whilst CSI investigated.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man in his 40s was taken to hospital after he was found collapsed in an alleyway behind The Clarendon hotel, off Lytham Road, at around 2am on Wednesday (November 3). Pic: Google

Officers also knocked on doors with warrant cards asking for CCTV footage from around the time the man was found unresponsive.

Lancashire Police has not said whether the man is believed to have been assaulted.

A spokesman for the force said: "We were called around 2am on Wednesday (November 3) after a man was found unresponsive in Blackpool.

"Emergency services attended the scene with a man in his 40s found collapsed in an alleyway off Clarendon Road.

"The man was taken to hospital for treatment. An investigation into the circumstances around the incident is underway.

"Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log 0099 of November 3."

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you.