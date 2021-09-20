Police hunt Peugeot driver who gave false details to injured cyclist after "nasty crash" in Blackpool
Police want to find the driver of a Peugeot who left the scene of a crash in Blackpool after handing over false details to an injured cyclist.
The crash happened at around 8.25pm on Friday, September 3 at the junction of Devonshire Road and Talbot Road, say police.
A cyclist – a 19-year-old man – was travelling along Devonshire Road when a Peugeot 407, travelling in the opposite direction, turned right into Talbot Road and struck the cyclist.
Police say the driver of the Peugeot briefly stopped at the scene where he handed over false details before hurriedly making off before officers attended.
The cyclist suffered a broken leg, as well as cuts and bruises.
The Peugeot has since been located and enquiries are ongoing to trace the driver.
Lancashire Police are asking anybody with information to get in touch.
PC Ailsa Bunch, of Blackpool Police, said: "This was a nasty collision which left a cyclist with a broken leg. The driver of the Peugeot stopped only briefly at the scene, before handing over false details and making off.
"We have been carrying out enquiries since then and are now asking for help identifying the driver of the car.
"Perhaps you think you may know who it is, maybe you have dashcam from the scene or maybe you saw all or part of the collision. Whatever information you have, please let us know."
Anybody with information is asked to either email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log 1392 of September 3.
