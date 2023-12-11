News you can trust since 1873
Police hunt for registered sex offender with links to Wigan and Blackpool

Police are hunting for a registered sex offender who has links to Wigan and Blackpool.
By Sian Jones
Published 11th Dec 2023, 15:45 GMT
Martin Travis is wanted for failing to appear at court and for a breach of his notification requirements.

He has links to Liverpool, Southport, Wigan and Blackpool.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Lancashire Police on 101 or by emailing [email protected].