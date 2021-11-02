Police hunt for 6ft 8 inch robber who is wanted back in prison after 6 months on the run
A search is under way for a convicted robber from Blackpool, who has now been on the run for 6 months.
Jamie James, 25, is still wanted on recall to prison after breaching his licence conditions earlier this year.
He was convicted of robbery at Wolverhampton Crown Court in 2016 and released on licence after serving part of his prison sentence.
In May, he was recalled to prison after breaching the conditions of his release, but James went on the run and remains wanted.
He is described as 6ft 8ins tall, of slim build, with short, straight, black hair and pock marks on both cheeks. He speaks with a Midlands accent.
Police say James is from Blackpool, but say he also has links to Wolverhampton, Staffordshire and Northumbria.
A police spokesman said: "Have you seen Jamie James, 25, from Blackpool? Know where he is? Have information that could help us locate him?
"If so, please call 101, quoting log 405 of May 11. Alternatively you can email [email protected]"