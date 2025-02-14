An urgent police appeal has been issued to find a 26-year-old man wanted on recall to prison.

Ryan Bardsley is wanted by Greater Manchester Police and has links to both Manchester city centre, Salford and the wider North West region.

The force has shared a picture of the 26-year-old and is asking for the public’s help to find him.

Ryan Bardsley, 26, is wanted on recall to prison | GMP

Anyone who sees Bardsley or has information on his whereabouts should contact GMP immediately.

Details can be passed on directly to GMP or to the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously.

A GMP city centre spokesperson said: "We are appealing for the public's help to find Ryan Bardsley, who is wanted on recall to prison.

"He has links to the city centre of Manchester and Salford areas of Greater Manchester. Any info? Call 0161 856 3508 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."