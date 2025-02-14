Greater Manchester Police hunt for 26-year-old wanted on recall to prison
Ryan Bardsley is wanted by Greater Manchester Police and has links to both Manchester city centre, Salford and the wider North West region.
The force has shared a picture of the 26-year-old and is asking for the public’s help to find him.
Anyone who sees Bardsley or has information on his whereabouts should contact GMP immediately.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
Details can be passed on directly to GMP or to the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously.
A GMP city centre spokesperson said: "We are appealing for the public's help to find Ryan Bardsley, who is wanted on recall to prison.
"He has links to the city centre of Manchester and Salford areas of Greater Manchester. Any info? Call 0161 856 3508 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."