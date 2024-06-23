Police hit back at criticism for ‘wasting time’ by focusing on wrong kinds of crimes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Thornton Cleveleys and Poulton Police have responded to angry criticism of a new policing initiative.

After launching a new Community Road Watch initiative to clamp down on road safety concerns including drink-driving, speeding, parking issues, and e-scooters, Thornton Cleveleys and Poulton Police have responded to angry criticism of the programme from people branding it ‘a waste of time’.

“Okay people… we’ve noticed there are some mixed feelings about Community Road Watch in your area,” read a statement from Thornton Cleveleys and Poulton Police on Facebook. “A lot of the comments on our social media posts tell us that you think Community Road Watch is a waste of time, and that we should be putting our resources elsewhere.

“The reason we continue to do Community Road Watch?” the post continued. “It’s the top priority that YOU give (sic) to us! See for yourself – here are the stats from our Lancashire Talking survey this year.

“The results tell us that your main concern is road safety,” the statement said. “When we’ve looked deeper into this, we’ve found that road safety covers drink driving, speeding, and parking issues. This also includes the use of e-scooters.

“We’d like to remind people that e-scooters require a license and insurance to be ridden on the road. We’re not trying to spoil the fun, we’re simply enforcing the law! As for the other highest scoring issues – anti-social behaviour and drug issues – we’ve been out on foot patrol on a weekly basis for #OpCenturion, securing some great results for our community.