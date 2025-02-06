An investigation into a spate of arson and vandalism attacks on a Poulton bar have been dropped by police.

The Cube in Breck Road became the victim of targeted attacks last year and a number of people were arrested.

Windows were repeatedly smashed in the early hours by masked thugs wielding baseball bats, and there were at least two attempts to set fire to the building.

Wyre's licensing committee is holding an extraordinary meeting to discuss extended opening hours at The Cube in Poulton | National World

Lancashire Police said they were not aware of a motive for the attacks but said they appeared to be targeted.

A number of suspects were arrested, but no one was charged. The force said the investigation has since been dropped and officers are no longer conducting enquiries.

A 16-year-old boy was among those arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage and conspiracy to commit arson. He and four others - aged 19, 21, 27, 48, were questioned in custody before being released with no further action.

One attack in April 2024 saw a gang of five masked thugs pull up outside the Cube in a stolen Range Rover where they smashed more than a dozen windows and tried to set the front entrance on fire.

CCTV captured masked thugs climbing out of a Range Rover before smashing windows and trying to set fire to The Cube in Breck Road, Poulton in April 2024 | Lancashire Police

A police spokesperson said: “Following reports of criminal damage to The Cube bar in Poulton-le-Fylde, a thorough investigation was conducted.

“A number of people were arrested and have since been released no further action.

“Whilst no new enquiries are being conducted, we would always welcome any information. You can contact us on 101.”