Police say reports about a serious assault outside a Blackpool bar at the weekend are not true.

Officers were called to reports of an assault near Walkabout in Queen Street shortly before 3am on Sunday.

“Fake news”

Rumours posted on a local Facebook ‘news page’ claimed a man was “kicked in the head” and seriously injured after a “street fight” broke out between two groups of men.

It reported that the man was “knocked out” in “a completely random attack”, but Lancashire Police say this is inaccurate.

The force has confirmed that no one was injured and the incident was “more of a verbal argument between two parties”.

A police spokesperson told the Gazette: “We were called at shortly after 3am to a report of an assault in Queen Street, Blackpool. When officers attended the incident was more of a verbal argument between two parties with no injuries.”