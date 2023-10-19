A large cannabis farm was dismantled yesterday (Wednesday) after officers received a report of a burglary at an empty premises in Burnley.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

When patrols attended the address, it was searched and was found to be empty with no signs of any property being taken. Upon searching the property next door officers found a large cannabis farm.

Evidence was also found that the electricity had been bypassed. Electricity Northwest attended the address to make the premises safe.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police discovered a large cannabis farm in Burnley

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inspector Rob Grey, from Burnley Police, said: “The cultivation of cannabis is often seen as a minor offence but there are many hidden dangers including risk of fire. Tampering with the electricity supply to power a set-up such as this can have harmful consequences for neighbouring properties too.

“We are determined to tackle cannabis cultivation, as it can cause misery for local communities and often has strong links to organised crime.”