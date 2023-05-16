Police discover machete hidden under Blackpool teenager's mattress
A Blackpool teenager who stashed a machete under his bed said he bought it because ‘it looked cool’.
Police discovered the menacing weapon hidden under Dylan Ward’s mattress when officers searched his room at his home in Highbury Avenue, Layton.
The 19-year-old told police he bought it because ‘it looked cool’ but said he had no intention of carrying it in public.
He was charged with possessing an offensive weapon and possessing cannabis for his own use. He admitted both offences.
Andrew Nottingham, defending the teenager, said the weapon was more of a ‘Zombie knife’ and had been bought for decorative use only.
“Had he been walking down the street it would be a different matter ,” said the lawyer.
Ward was spared a custodial sentence and was instead ordered to pay £253 in fines and costs.
Note: The ‘Zombie knife’ pictured is for illustrative purposes and was not the weapon discovered at Dylan Ward’s home.