A man in his 30s has been left in a critical but stable condition in hospital after an assault in Preston.

At around 2.20am on Sunday, May 18, officers came across a man who was injured and unconscious on Preston New Road in Little Plumpton.

The man, in his 30s, was taken to hospital with serious head injuries, where he remains in a critical, but stable condition.

Police are continuing their search for a Blackpool taxi driver as a witness after a man in his 30s was seriously assaulted and left unconscious on Preston New Road in Little Plumpton on Sunday, May 18.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “We’re asking for your help, as we investigate an assault, which left a man with serious injuries.

“A 27-year-old man from Preston has been arrested on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm.

“He has been bailed whilst our enquiries continue.

“There may be people who witnessed the incident that we haven’t yet spoken to. If you have any information to assist, please do get in touch.”

Police believe that the man may have got out of a taxi, originating from the Blackpool area, shortly before being assaulted and believe the driver of that taxi may be able to assist with our enquiries.

They added: “We want to stress that we’d like to speak to the driver solely as a witness. If you are the taxi driver, or if you know who they may be, please come and speak to us.”

Anyone with information or footage is asked to call 101 or email quoting log 0147 of 18th May.