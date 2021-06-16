Police concerned for welfare of missing Blackpool man

Lancashire Police said it is "concerned for the welfare" of Jason Scott, 37, who was last seen in the Preston New Road area at around 4.30pm.

The force has issued a public appeal and is asking anyone who might have seen Jason or knows of his current whereabouts to get in touch immediately.

Jason is described as 6ft tall, medium build, with shaved brown hair and a short beard. He was last seen wearing a grey jumper, black shorts and grey/red trainers.

A police spokesman said: "We are concerned for the welfare of Jason Scott and I encourage anybody who sees him or knows his current whereabouts to call us on 101 and quote log number 1254 of June 15."

