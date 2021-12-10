Police concerned for missing Blackpool man Barry Buckley

A search is under way for Barry Buckley, who was last seen around the Gorton Street area of the resort at 11pm last night.

Barry is described as 5'10" with a slim build and was last seen wearing green North Face tracksuit bottoms, black Superdry coat and a dark coloured baseball cap.

A police spokesman said: "We are now concerned for his welfare and are appealing for your help to find Barry.

"If you have seen him or have any information, please call us on 101 quoting log reference LC-20211209-1462.

"Please share this post and thanks for your help."

