Police close bridge over M55 whilst officers help woman in distress
A police roadblock was in place on a road above the M55 in Blackpool last night (Thursday, January 12).
By Matthew Calderbank
3 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 13th Jan 2023, 2:41pm
Officers closed the Marton Circle roundabout over the M55, near junction 4, after reports of a young woman in distress at around 9pm.
Those travelling along Preston New Road were greeted by a number of police vehicles and drivers were turned around whilst officers dealt with the incident.
Lancashire Police confirmed the ‘concern for safety’ was resolved within around 30 minutes. The roundabout reopened at around 9.30pm.