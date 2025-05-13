Lancashire Police chase ends with VW van crash at Lidl supermarket in Cleveleys

A 24-year-old van driver was chased by police before crashing into a trolley bay outside Lidl last night.

The VW Caddy smashed into bollards outside the supermarket in Cleveleys where the van was swiftly surrounded by police shortly before 9pm.

A 24-year-old man from Fleetwood was arrested on suspicion of driving with excess drugs, failing to stop, possession of Class A drugs and dangerous driving. He’s currently in custody | Tyler-James Memory-Murray

The chase reportedly got under way in Fleetwood where the driver sped away from police after being instructed to stop for officers.

He was later stopped outside Lidl in Anchorsholme Lane West, where officers smashed the van’s windows and aimed tasers at the driver, before dragging him out of the van and placing him in handcuffs.

Lancashire Police said a 24-year-old man from Fleetwood was arrested on suspicion of driving with excess drugs, failing to stop, possession of Class A drugs and dangerous driving. He remains in custody.

A police spokesperson said: “Our officers stopped a VW Caddy at around 8.55pm yesterday on Lidl car park, Cleveleys.

“The driver had earlier failed to stop when requested by officers in Fleetwood.

“A 24-year-old man from Fleetwood was arrested on suspicion of driving with excess drugs, failing to stop, possession of Class A drugs and dangerous driving.

“He’s currently in custody.”

