Lancashire Police make arrests at Charnock Richard Services after 30 mile police chase along M6 and M55
Last Thursday, officers received a report of a high value theft from a Boots store in Blackpool.
Officers from the force Specialist Operations Team tracked a black Ford Focus which was suspected of being involved to Central Car Park in the resort.
A pursuit followed onto the M55 and then M6, with the vehicle brought to a safe stop at Charnock Richard Services, near Chorley.
When searching the car, officers found six bottles of aftershave worth approximately £900.
Three men were arrested on suspicion of theft from a shop and have since been charged with these offences.
They are Florin Macovei, 21, of Bright Street, Blackpool, Daniel Baiculescu,18, of Farndale Road, Newcastle-upon-Tyne, and Alex Bahica, 22, of Gowland Avenue, Newcastle-upon-Tyne.
They were remanded to appear at Lancaster Magistrates Court on Friday (September 19).