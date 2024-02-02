News you can trust since 1873
Fleetwood burglary suspect charged after spate of break-ins in town centre

The 45-year-old has been remanded in police custody following his arrest.

By Matthew Calderbank
Published 2nd Feb 2024, 12:01 GMT
Updated 2nd Feb 2024, 12:03 GMT
A man has been charged following a spate of burglaries targeting businesses in Fleetwood this week.

A police spokesperson said: "Following a number of burglaries at business premises in Fleetwood during the early hours of Wednesday morning, police arrested a male nearby.

"John Ainley, 45, of no fixed abode, was charged yesterday afternoon with burglary and attempted burglary.

"Ainley was remanded in police custody to appear before Lancashire Magistrates Court this morning."

