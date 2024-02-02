Fleetwood burglary suspect charged after spate of break-ins in town centre
The 45-year-old has been remanded in police custody following his arrest.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A man has been charged following a spate of burglaries targeting businesses in Fleetwood this week.
A police spokesperson said: "Following a number of burglaries at business premises in Fleetwood during the early hours of Wednesday morning, police arrested a male nearby.
"John Ainley, 45, of no fixed abode, was charged yesterday afternoon with burglary and attempted burglary.
"Ainley was remanded in police custody to appear before Lancashire Magistrates Court this morning."