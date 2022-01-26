Police charge a man in connection to numerous burglaries in Blackpool

Today, Blackpool Police confirmed that detectives investigating a number of burglaries in Blackpool have charged a man.

Police were called to a report of a burglary in North Park Drive at around 10pm on Monday (January 24), and while at the scene, police received further reports of burglaries in Newton Drive, with a man arrested.

Following further investigation this man was also linked to three burglaries in Hull Road on January 20.

Police have charged 32-year-old Terry Ward in connection to numerous burglaries in Blackpool.

After consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, Terry Ward, 32, of Dawlish Avenue, Blackpool, has been charged with five burglaries, an attempted burglary, going equipped, possession of a bladed article and two offences of fraud.