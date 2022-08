Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Police have charged Andrew Siddall, of Moon Avenue, with theft from a shop and two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm. He appeared at Blackpool Magistrates Court this morning.

The incident took place at B&Q in Hallam Way, off Preston New Road, at 1-30pm on Thursday, leaving one man with injuries to his ribs, while a second suffered a shoulder and rib injury.