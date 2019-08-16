Police catch Paul Archer, the "Golden Eagle" absconder from Kirkham Prison after two week manhunt

Have your say

Paul Archer, and absconder from Kirkham Prison, has been caught after a two week manhunt, police said.

Archer was serving a 12 year sentence at HMP Kirkham for crimes including aggravated burglary with intent, when he absconded on Sunday, August 4.

The 35 year old, from Staincross in Barnsley, was arrested in Barnsley yesterday after an 11-day police manhunt.

Officers had warned the public that Archer "could be violent", and said he had a scar above his left eye and a tattoo on his right arm of a golden eagle.

Today they thanked everyone who had shared their appeal for information.