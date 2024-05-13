Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The police car was left a mangled wreck last night...

A police car was left a mangled wreck after a chase ended in a crash in Blackpool last night.

A police dog handler escaped from the Wilford Street wreck uninjured after smashing into a Ford Transit tipper van and a brick wall at around 9.25pm last night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pictures from the scene show the crumpled police car and van being recovered from the scene. A heap of bricks is all that remains of a garden wall on the end terrace.

The police car was a wreck after the crash in Wilford Street, Layton on Sunday night. Pic credit: Paul Hodgkinson

Lancashire Police confirmed the police dog and two men from the van were also uninjured.

The pair were arrested and taken into custody on suspicion of multiple driving offences and theft of a vehicle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pictures from the scene in Wilford Street show the a heap of bricks where a garden wall once stood on an end terrace. Picture credit: Paul Hodgkinson

A police spokesperson said: “Yesterday (May 12) at around 9.25pm, one of our police vehicles was involved in a damage only collision with a Ford Transit van on Onslow Road in Blackpool.

“A 27-year-old man from Blackpool has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, driving whilst disqualified, driving whilst unfit through drugs and theft of a motor vehicle. He is currently in custody.

Thankfully, the occupants of both vehicles, including a police dog, were uninjured. Picture credit: Paul Hodgkinson

“A 32-year-old man from Blackpool has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, driving whilst disqualified and driving – excess drugs. He is currently in custody.

“An investigation has begun, and detectives are making enquiries.