Lancashire Police officer and dog crash into van and wall in Blackpool chase
A police car was left a mangled wreck after a chase ended in a crash in Blackpool last night.
A police dog handler escaped from the Wilford Street wreck uninjured after smashing into a Ford Transit tipper van and a brick wall at around 9.25pm last night.
Pictures from the scene show the crumpled police car and van being recovered from the scene. A heap of bricks is all that remains of a garden wall on the end terrace.
Lancashire Police confirmed the police dog and two men from the van were also uninjured.
The pair were arrested and taken into custody on suspicion of multiple driving offences and theft of a vehicle.
A police spokesperson said: “Yesterday (May 12) at around 9.25pm, one of our police vehicles was involved in a damage only collision with a Ford Transit van on Onslow Road in Blackpool.
“A 27-year-old man from Blackpool has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, driving whilst disqualified, driving whilst unfit through drugs and theft of a motor vehicle. He is currently in custody.
“A 32-year-old man from Blackpool has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, driving whilst disqualified and driving – excess drugs. He is currently in custody.
“An investigation has begun, and detectives are making enquiries.
“Thankfully, the occupants of both vehicles, including a police dog, were uninjured.”