Boy, 12, taken away in police van after threatening to stab other children in Kingscote Park
Officers rushed to Kingscote Park in Layton after 999 calls about a youngster armed with a knife around 6pm on Friday.
The boy, wearing his school uniform, allegedly threatened to stab a number of children but later told police it was a ‘joke’.
A member of the public seized the boy’s knife while frantic parents called 999, with officers later seen leading the boy off the park and into a police van.
Lancashire Police said he was taken home and “given strong words of advice”. The force said he will be dealt with by way of a community resolution.
A police spokesperson said: “We were called at about 6pm on Friday to a report a number of children had been threatened by someone with a knife in Kingscote Park, Blackpool.
“Officers attended and a 12-year-old boy was taken home and dealt with by way of a community resolution. No knife was found.”