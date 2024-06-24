Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A 12-year-old was taken away in a police van after allegedly threatening to stab other children playing in a Blackpool park.

Officers rushed to Kingscote Park in Layton after 999 calls about a youngster armed with a knife around 6pm on Friday.

The boy, wearing his school uniform, allegedly threatened to stab a number of children but later told police it was a ‘joke’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The boy, 12, was "given strong words of advice" and taken home in a police van after allegedly threatening other children with a knife in Kingscote Park, Blackpool on Friday evening | Adam Dutton

A member of the public seized the boy’s knife while frantic parents called 999, with officers later seen leading the boy off the park and into a police van.

Lancashire Police said he was taken home and “given strong words of advice”. The force said he will be dealt with by way of a community resolution.

The 12-year-old reportedly threatened other children playing in Kingscote Park, Blackpool around 6pm on Friday | Google

A police spokesperson said: “We were called at about 6pm on Friday to a report a number of children had been threatened by someone with a knife in Kingscote Park, Blackpool.