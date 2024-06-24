Boy, 12, taken away in police van after threatening to stab other children in Kingscote Park

A 12-year-old was taken away in a police van after allegedly threatening to stab other children playing in a Blackpool park.

Officers rushed to Kingscote Park in Layton after 999 calls about a youngster armed with a knife around 6pm on Friday.

The boy, wearing his school uniform, allegedly threatened to stab a number of children but later told police it was a ‘joke’.

The boy, 12, was "given strong words of advice" and taken home in a police van after allegedly threatening other children with a knife in Kingscote Park, Blackpool on Friday eveningThe boy, 12, was "given strong words of advice" and taken home in a police van after allegedly threatening other children with a knife in Kingscote Park, Blackpool on Friday evening
The boy, 12, was "given strong words of advice" and taken home in a police van after allegedly threatening other children with a knife in Kingscote Park, Blackpool on Friday evening | Adam Dutton

A member of the public seized the boy’s knife while frantic parents called 999, with officers later seen leading the boy off the park and into a police van.

Lancashire Police said he was taken home and “given strong words of advice”. The force said he will be dealt with by way of a community resolution.

The 12-year-old reportedly threatened other children playing in Kingscote Park, Blackpool around 6pm on FridayThe 12-year-old reportedly threatened other children playing in Kingscote Park, Blackpool around 6pm on Friday
The 12-year-old reportedly threatened other children playing in Kingscote Park, Blackpool around 6pm on Friday | Google

A police spokesperson said: “We were called at about 6pm on Friday to a report a number of children had been threatened by someone with a knife in Kingscote Park, Blackpool.

“Officers attended and a 12-year-old boy was taken home and dealt with by way of a community resolution. No knife was found.”

