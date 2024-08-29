Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Emergency services were called to an estate in Blackpool after a woman in her 50s died suddenly yesterday.

Police and ambulance crews were called to the scene at a new-build home in Sidford Court on Grange Park, near Boundary Primary School, at around 3pm.

Lancashire Police described her death as ‘sudden’ but not suspicious.

A police spokesperson said: “We were called at around 3pm on Wednesday (August 28) to reports of a sudden death on Sidford Court, Blackpool.

“Very sadly, the body of a woman in her 50s was found. Our thoughts are with her loved ones at this distressing time.

“Her death is being treated as non-suspicious.”