Lancashire Police called to sudden death of Blackpool woman in her 50s on Grange Park estate
Emergency services were called to an estate in Blackpool after a woman in her 50s died suddenly yesterday.
Police and ambulance crews were called to the scene at a new-build home in Sidford Court on Grange Park, near Boundary Primary School, at around 3pm.
Lancashire Police described her death as ‘sudden’ but not suspicious.
A police spokesperson said: “We were called at around 3pm on Wednesday (August 28) to reports of a sudden death on Sidford Court, Blackpool.
“Very sadly, the body of a woman in her 50s was found. Our thoughts are with her loved ones at this distressing time.
“Her death is being treated as non-suspicious.”