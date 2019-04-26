Police bring in Stop and Search powers in Blackpool town centre.

Police have triggered a Stop and Search order in the centre of Blackpool tonight following fights involving men with weapons.

The Section 60 order was put in place in the Talbot area from 7pm following an altercation which took place last night.

Officers say a group of men armed with weapons were fighting first on Talbot Road and then on Cookson Street.

A section 60 gives police the power to search people or vehicles without suspicion in an area where they believe violence could take place.

They also have the power to require the removal of face coverings or disguises.

A police spokesman said: "his should not overly concern people. It’s not about targeting people, but is about making sure we do all we can to keep people safe."

The powers are in place until 7am tomorrow (Saturday) and cover an area bounded by the Promenade, up to Banks Street in the north, around Blackpool North Station, Buchanan Street, Caunce Street and back down to the seafront by the Winter Gardens.