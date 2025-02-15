Police ban visitors to noisy Fleetwood home after anti-social behaviour complaints
Lancashire Police secured the closure order for an address in Kemp Street on Friday (February 14) in response to community concerns and intelligence gathering.
The address was investigated by Wyre Neighbourhood Policing Team following reports of “persistent anti-social behaviour” at the address.
The closure order will remain in force until May 2025 and means anyone entering or remaining in the address other than the occupier without reasonable excuse can be arrested under Section 86 of the ASB, Crime and Policing Act 2014.
PS Andy Hill of Wyre NHPT said: "We welcome the result of this closure order at the address which was causing concern in the local community.
“This behaviour will not be tolerated and this demonstrates that we will take the appropriate measures to safeguard people and deal with criminality. Getting tough on ASB means taking action."