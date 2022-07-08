Officers from Lancashire Merseyside Police joined forces in Operation Medusa aimed at disrupting supplies into the resort.

Police say the operation followed intelligence suggesting drugs gangs from Liverpool were expanding their operations into Blackpool, using violence to drive out local dealers and exploiting children and vulnerable people to sell drugs.

One man, Bryn Shaw, 25, of Royal Avenue, Blackpool was charged with possession with intent to supply heroin and possession with intent to supply crack cocaine. He was due to appear at Blackpool Magistrates’ Court today.

The other five – four men and a woman – were released under investigation.

Ch Supt Karen Edwards, of Blackpool Police, said: “Coercion, threats and serious violence – everyday people, including children and teenagers, are being targeted by organised crime groups wanting to exploit the most vulnerable in our communities.

“County Lines is an increasingly significant threat, both nationally and locally within Lancashire. I will do everything in my power to tackle, disrupt and dismantle the groups who want to bring Class A drugs into the towns and streets where we live.

“Children and adults are being used by dealers to supply controlled drugs in our communities. This must stop.

“Lancashire Constabulary and our partners are committed to tackling this level of serious organised criminality and providing reassurance to our communities.

“Every day we are working pro-actively to gather intelligence and carry out operations to both disrupt county lines drug dealers and to identify those at risk from this type of criminality.

“We have made a number of arrests which is pleasing. You should expect to see more arrests in the coming weeks and months as we continue taking the fight to groups wanting to deal drugs in our county.”

During the operation, significant drugs seizures were made and a number of stop checks completed across the resort.