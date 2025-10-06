Man in his 30s arrested after police 'flagged down' outside Ma Kelly's in Blackpool
Officers were on patrol when they were flagged down while driving past Ma Kelly’s in Talbot Road at 7.48pm on Saturday.
They were alerted to a man with a head injury lying injured on the pavement outside the bar. He was taken to hospital where his condition was described as ‘stable’ this morning (Monday, October 6).
A 37-year-old man from Blackpool was arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm. He has since been released on bail pending further enquiries.
A police spokesperson said: “At 7.48pm on Saturday (October 4), officers on patrol were flagged down while driving past Ma Kelly’s in Talbot Road, Blackpool, where there was a man on the floor with a head injury.
“He was taken to hospital where he remains in a stable condition.
“Following enquiries, a 37-year-old man from Blackpool was arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm. He has since been released on bail pending further enquiries.
“Anyone with information or footage is asked to call 101, quoting log 1133 of October 4 2025.”