Police appealing for information about missing Langho man with links to Blackpool

Police are appealing for information about a missing Langho man.
By Laura Longworth
Published 31st Aug 2023, 14:11 BST
Updated 31st Aug 2023, 14:14 BST

Connor Mason was last seen in Longsight Road at 1-40pm on Tuesday wearing a black Nike jumper, black Nike joggers and black Nike trainers.

The 24-year-old, who has links to Blackpool, Cumbria, Manchester, Bradford and Aberdeen, is 5ft 9ins, with short brown hair and is clean shaven. He has a “MUM” tattoo on his wrist and a large black mole on the back of his leg.

Police are asking the public not to approach him and to 999 if they see him, quoting log 1161 of August 29, 2023.