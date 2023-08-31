Police appealing for information about missing Langho man with links to Blackpool

Connor Mason was last seen in Longsight Road at 1-40pm on Tuesday wearing a black Nike jumper, black Nike joggers and black Nike trainers.

The 24-year-old, who has links to Blackpool, Cumbria, Manchester, Bradford and Aberdeen, is 5ft 9ins, with short brown hair and is clean shaven. He has a “MUM” tattoo on his wrist and a large black mole on the back of his leg.