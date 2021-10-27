Police appeal over Blackpool man on prison recall
Have you seen Stuart Johnson who is wanted on recall to prison?
Wednesday, 27th October 2021, 8:14 am
Updated
Wednesday, 27th October 2021, 8:16 am
Police have made an appeal to the public and want help in tracing him.
Johnson, who also uses the aliases Michael Johnston and Stewart Johnson, lives in Blackpool but also has links to the Fife area of Scotland.
He is 5ft 9ins, with blue eyes, short ginger hair, ginger facial hair and has a one-inch scar on the centre of his forehead.
Johnson has a Glasgow Rangers tattoo on his left arm and has a Scottish accent.
Anyone with information on Johnson’s whereabouts is asked to email [email protected] or call 101 and ask for Lancashire Police.