Police appeal for witnesses after tram conductor is attacked in Cleveleys

Police officers were called to the tram stop in Rossall Road, Cleveleys at 1pm on Saturday, and found the conductor with cuts and bruises on his face.

“The offender left the scene prior to police arrival and our enquiries are very much ongoing to find him,” the force said.

One witness to the attack said it took officers 30 minutes to arrive “while the perpetrator and his girlfriend [got] away."

She said the man hit the conductor in the face and put him in a headlock, while the woman squirted water in his face.

“It wasn’t nice to see for little ones and holidaymakers,” she added.

“More police are needed in Cleveleys, especially on a busy Saturday afternoon.”

Blackpool Transport did not respond to a request for more details.