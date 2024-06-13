Police appeal for information after man stabbed at Lune Grove in Blackpool

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey
Published 13th Jun 2024, 14:01 BST
Blackpool Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was stabbed.

Officers were called to Lune Grove at the junction with Grasmere Road, at 3.53am on Sunday, June 2, to a report of assault.

Officers were called to Lune Grove at the junction with Grasmere Road, at 3.53am on Sunday (2 June) to a report of assault. | UGC

It is believed the man was stabbed around 2am. He was then taken to hospital for treatment. A spokesperson for the police said: “We are appealing for witnesses and information after a man suffered a stab wound in Blackpool.

Anyone who witnessed the assault, has dash cam footage from the area or has information about what happened, are asked to contact police.”

You can call police on 101 or email – quoting log 0248 of 2nd June 2024.

