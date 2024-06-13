Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Blackpool Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was stabbed.

Officers were called to Lune Grove at the junction with Grasmere Road, at 3.53am on Sunday, June 2, to a report of assault.

It is believed the man was stabbed around 2am. He was then taken to hospital for treatment. A spokesperson for the police said: “We are appealing for witnesses and information after a man suffered a stab wound in Blackpool.

“Anyone who witnessed the assault, has dash cam footage from the area or has information about what happened, are asked to contact police.”