Police appeal after three injured in Fleetwood car crash

An appeal into a car crash outside a school in Rossall which left three people injured has been launched by police.

A blue Vauxhall Vectra crashed into a concrete tram railing and another car outside of Rossall School as it was being driven on Broadway at 7.30pm on Saturday.

The crash caused the trams to stop running after debris from the crash was scattered onto the tracks.

The Vauxhall also hit a Toyota Yaris during the crash, in which two people in the Toyota suffered minor injuries

Police are looking for witnesses and drivers with dash cameras who were in the area at the time.

A spokesman for Fleetwood Police said: “We are appealing for witnesses after a car crashed into a concrete railing and another car as it was being driven towards Fleetwood tonight.

“If you can help, police are looking for witnesses and drivers with dash cameras who were in the area of Rossall Road and Broadway between Fleetwood and Cleveleys at about 7.30pm on Saturday night.”

The driver of the Vauxhall was taken to hospital and police were unable to carry out a breath test due to his injuries. They are now awaiting blood test results.

The driver of the Toyota passed a breath test.

A spokesman for North West Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 7.37pm to a road traffic collision on Broadway. A rapid response vehicle and two ambulances were sent to the incident.

“We attended to three patients, two of which had minor injuries. The third patients was taken to hospital to be checked over.

“Paramedics were at the scene for around an hour.”

Anyone with information are advised to contact PC Louisa Lucas with any information by emailing her 2966@lancashire.pnn.police.uk