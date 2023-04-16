Police are appealing for information and for any witnesses to come forward after the incident in the early hours of Sunday, April 16.

Officers were called at around 1.25am to reports a man had suffered a head injury outside Boca Bar on Breck Road.

The man, aged in his 40s, was taken to hospital for treatment and remains in a serious condition.

The incident happened outside Boca bar in Breck Road, Poulton.

Anybody with information is now being asked to come forward. Similarly, if you were in the area between around 12.30am and 2am, and saw anything suspicious, police would like to hear from you.

Det Ch Insp Lee Wilson, of Lancashire Police’s West Division, said: “A man has been assaulted and has suffered a serious head injury. He remains in hospital, with his family at his bedside.

“An investigation has been launched and we are following a number of lines of enquiry. I am now appealing for anybody who saw what happened, or caught it on mobile phone footage, to please get in touch.

“If you were in that area of Poulton between around 12.30am and 2am on Sunday morning please cast your mind back and please check any photos or videos you took on your phone.

“Similarly, if you have information about what happened or who is responsible, please let us know.”