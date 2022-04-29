The incident occurred on Broomfield Road on Monday April 25 at 10.45pm.
Although there have been comments on social media suggesting a weapon was used and that several assailants were involved, police say they are not in a position to release further details of the incident.
However, they said the youth’s injuries were not as serious as first thought.
Read More
In a statement, police said: “We are appealing for witnesses to an incident that occurred on Monday April 25 at 22:45hrs.
"A youth was attacked and injured on Broomfield Road, Fleetwood.
" If you have seen or heard anything suspicious or have any information that may help our enquiries please contact us on 101 quoting reference number LC-20220425-1513 or call the independent charity Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Police appealed to anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage of the incident.