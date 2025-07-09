Breaking
Lancashire Police, paramedics and air ambulance respond to Blackpool incident in South Shore
Police, paramedics and the air ambulance have been deployed to an incident in South Shore this afternoon.
Emergency services were called to an address in Withnell Road, near Lytham Road, at around 12.30pm.
The air ambulance was also called out with its crew touching down in South Car Park in Yeadon Way.
It’s not clear what has happened at this stage. Lancashire Police and North West Ambulance Service were approached for comment.
More to follow...