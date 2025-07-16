Breaking

Lancashire Police and ambulance crews called to Blackpool guesthouse where guest refuses to leave

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 16th Jul 2025, 12:16 BST
Police and ambulance crews were called to a guesthouse in Blackpool yesterday.

Emergency services were spotted outside the accommodation in Vance Road, off Central Drive.

Police and ambulance crews at the scene in Vance Road, Blackpool on Tuesday (July 15)placeholder image
Police and ambulance crews at the scene in Vance Road, Blackpool on Tuesday (July 15) | Submitted

“It’s a dispute about a guest who has stayed there long-term and won’t leave,” a police spokesperson told the Gazette.

“It’s a dispute about a guest who has stayed there long-term and won’t leave,” a police spokesperson told the Gazetteplaceholder image
“It’s a dispute about a guest who has stayed there long-term and won’t leave,” a police spokesperson told the Gazette | Submitted

It’s not clear at this stage why North West Ambulance Service were in attendance. The agency was approached for comment.

Holidaymakers staying on the street reported that police officers returned to the scene today.

More to follow...

