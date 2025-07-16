Breaking
Lancashire Police and ambulance crews called to Blackpool guesthouse where guest refuses to leave
Police and ambulance crews were called to a guesthouse in Blackpool yesterday.
Emergency services were spotted outside the accommodation in Vance Road, off Central Drive.
Join our WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
“It’s a dispute about a guest who has stayed there long-term and won’t leave,” a police spokesperson told the Gazette.
It’s not clear at this stage why North West Ambulance Service were in attendance. The agency was approached for comment.
Holidaymakers staying on the street reported that police officers returned to the scene today.
More to follow...