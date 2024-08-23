Breaking

Lancashire Police and CSI investigation under way at printers office in Whitegate Drive, Blackpool

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 23rd Aug 2024, 11:23 BST
Updated 23rd Aug 2024, 17:50 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
There is a large police presence outside a printers office in Blackpool today.

Lancashire Police have yet to provide details but officers have been on patrol outside a rented printers office, next to Glenroyd Medical Centre, since Wednesday.

CSI were called to the scene yesterday and three police cars and a police van remain at the scene this morning. Officers refused to comment when approached for details.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Police at the scene outside the office of LPS Group - a property management company in Whitegate Drive, BlackpoolPolice at the scene outside the office of LPS Group - a property management company in Whitegate Drive, Blackpool
Police at the scene outside the office of LPS Group - a property management company in Whitegate Drive, Blackpool | Blackpool Gazette / National World

One eyewitness said they saw police officers removing ‘bags of paperwork’ from the building and placing them inside an ‘unmarked black van’.

Lancashire Police were approached for comment.

*An earlier version of this story stated the police were searching the a landlord’s office. The Gazette would like to clarify this is not the case. The search has been carried out at a rent office of a printers. The Bridge has not been searched. We apologise for any inconvience caused.

Related topics:Lancashire PoliceThe GazetteBlackpoolPolice