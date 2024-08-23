Lancashire Police and CSI investigation under way at printers office in Whitegate Drive, Blackpool
Lancashire Police have yet to provide details but officers have been on patrol outside a rented printers office, next to Glenroyd Medical Centre, since Wednesday.
CSI were called to the scene yesterday and three police cars and a police van remain at the scene this morning. Officers refused to comment when approached for details.
One eyewitness said they saw police officers removing ‘bags of paperwork’ from the building and placing them inside an ‘unmarked black van’.
Lancashire Police were approached for comment.
*An earlier version of this story stated the police were searching the a landlord’s office. The Gazette would like to clarify this is not the case. The search has been carried out at a rent office of a printers. The Bridge has not been searched. We apologise for any inconvience caused.