Police and Crime Commissioner calls for police and public transparency at launch of Blackpool Police base at Revoe Academy

Andrew Snowden made the comments at Revoe Learning Academy on Grasmere Road, which is being used by neighbourhood policing teams to cover the Tyldesley, Victoria, Bloomfield and Waterloo areas.

Mr Snowden, who replaced Clive Grunshaw earlier this month, hopes the police will be able to be more open with the press – and therefore the public.

It comes after a initially suspected murder in West Street in the town centre on Friday where a man in his 40s was found collapsed next to The Mitre pub and Robert’s Oyster Bar. He died in hospital and the death is not being treated as suspicious, but it took days for the media and public to be given details.

Sgt Mark Lancaster chats with PCC Andrew Snowdon in Blackpool

Mr Snowden said: “One of the things I picked up on over the weekend was an incident in Preston where they [the press] struggled to get a response from police. I have already picked that up with the relevant assistant chief constables. I think that quick information from the police, if nothing else, stops rumours from spreading when there are visible incidents happening.”

He welcomed the new police hub at the school, where a sergeant is working alongside four police officers and eight police community support officers (PCSOs). It’s designed to put “local policing teams in the heart of the community they serve”.

Mr Snowden said: “It is fantastic that this new base in Blackpool South will help officers engage with the people who live in the area and understand their priorities and concerns.

“This new base will strengthen our ability to crack down on crime and tackle the key priorities that the people of Lancashire tell me they are worried about, such as anti-social behaviour, drug dealing and reoffending.”

The PCC was in Blackpool at the launch of a new police base at Revoe Learning Academy

Insp Cara Leadbetter said: “Having these officers at this base makes them more accessible and hopefully provides peace of mind to residents.

“It means they can get straight out into the community and it means a visible reassurance for this area.

“Although there are no drop-in facilities or resources for the public, it will allow the team to further develop relationships with the local community and our partners in the area. We hope local residents will embrace this development.”

Dayle Harrison, head teacher at Revoe Learning Academy, added: “This is an amazing project which will see professional agencies and residents working more closely together to further improve the local environment.

Insp Cara Leadbetter outside the school

“Being able to work together on our site will be a great opportunity to extend the positive relationship between the community and the police – and provide the children and young with positive career role models, extending the police cadet initiative which Revoe has been fortunate to be involved with since 2019.”