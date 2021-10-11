Jamie Lunn, 33, Warley Road, North Shore, didn't go quietly as she was jailed for 44 weeks, with proceedings at Blackpool Magistrates' Court being halted midway through because of her constant verbal interruptions.

Before being sent down today, Lunn had been found guilty of racially aggravated harassment, kicking a female police sergeant, and throwing her faeces-coated garments at the sarge while inside the police station.

She was also found guilty of sending a threatening Facebook message.

Prosecutor Peter Bardsley told the court: "She told one victim, 'You are dead. I will burn you. My threats are not empty. I will also burn your black friends. They will be crisps in the morning.'"

Mr Bardsley said victims of Lunn, who also walked past someone's window making a gun sign, had branded her a "poison dwarf".

Representing herself, Lunn told magistrates, who branded her threats "vile", that being sent to prison was "sending me down a spiral".